Storm Center: What’s going on around the Grand Strand as Hurricane Florence nears?

Here’s a snapshot of what the Grand Strand area is like Thursday as Hurricane Florence approaches:
Here’s a snapshot of what the Grand Strand area is like Thursday as Hurricane Florence approaches:
Myrtle Beach
A look at Ocean Boulevard as Hurricane Florence treks toward Carolina coast: Despite the overcast day, more than a dozen people walked the downtown Myrtle Beach boardwalk Thursday morning. Read more here.
‘It’s coming. I feel it now’: Florence starts to make waves in Myrtle Beach: Patty Paige had walked down to the beach at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning to take a break from preparing for the storm. Her house, just a block back from Ocean Boulevard, is boarded up, and she moved her car to a resort parking deck. Read more here.
This Myrtle Beach grocery store wants to stay open as long as possible: Store manager Bert Grimes said the store will reopen as soon as possible after the storm. Read more here.
Horry County
‘You don’t want to be floating down 31’ : Residents hunkering down at local shelter: Kirra Bellamy, 23, is from Loris and went to Loris High School, where she is now seeking shelter from Hurricane Florence.For Hurricane Matthew, her and her family decided to stay in their mobile home. Read more here.
‘To me, this is safer than a house.’ Locals plan to ride out Florence in their boat.: More than a dozen boats are docked at the Bucksport Marina off the Waccamaw River.As Hurricane Florence approaches, residents can’t think of any safer place to be. Read more here.
Limit your water usage before Hurricane Florence hits to allow GSWSA to build storage: Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority (GSWSA) officials are asking customers to limit their water usage to essential needs ahead of Hurricane Florence. Read more here.
Yes, Florence was downgraded. No, that doesn’t mean it’s OK to return to Myrtle Beach: Hurricane Florence had yet to make landfall, but residents who evacuated Myrtle Beach earlier this week were already asking whether they can return. Read more here.
‘We want everyone to be safe’: What police advise before and after Florence hits: Local law enforcement continues to patrol all areas of the county and remind citizens to report any suspicious activity as Category 2 Hurricane Florence approaches the Myrtle Beach coast. Read more here.
North Strand
‘I’d like to wake up in the Bahamas.’ Couple hopes boat can take on Hurricane Florence: At Doc Holiday’s Marina in North Myrtle, boats are tied down tightly and empty.But at the end of the marina, one boat, “Just-E-Nuff,” has four residents hoping to ride out the storm. Read more here.
North Myrtle Beach locals enjoy, take advantage of calm before the storm: Marty Smith and Mike Lineau, managers at Murphy’s Bar and Grill in Cherry Grove, were still boarding up windows at 10 a.m. Thursday.They were open Wednesday night, Smith said. Read more here.
South Strand
Priest on Grand Strand beach before storm: ‘God bless you, be safe’: Father Edward Fitzgerald stepped into the sand in Garden City and gazed out on the rough surf. “Some how, some way, God is going to take care of us,” he said Thursday morning. Read more here.
Pawleys Island effectively closed after evacuations, officials said: Officials said Thursday morning no traffic is allowed on south or north causeways in Pawleys Island ahead of Hurricane Florence. Read more here.
Comments