‘Glassy, clean waves’: Local surfers still in the water as Florence treks the Atlantic

Surfers stand beside Springmaid Pier to take a break from the higher-than-normal waves.

Hurricane Florence is making its way to the coast of the Carolinas. And these surfers take advantage of the rolling waves that come in.

“Glassy, clean waves” is why local Eric Tennant hits the beach in his blue suit Thursday. He’s been out all day, and the day before.

“We stay out here until it’s too rough,” he said of the surf spot just south of the pier. “Today is a great day to go surf.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Folks walk the beach, taking photos of the half-standing pier that Hurricane Matthew destroyed in 2016.

Tennant said the Springmaid Pier is the “local spot” for surfing.

“Yeah there’s usually the typical guys who come out here during hurricane season,” he said. “A lot of locals come out here.”

Half-a-dozen surfers lie on their board, waiting for the right wave. More surfers stream onto the beach, carrying their boards.

Storm surge predictions in the Myrtle Beach area are between four and six feet.

SHARE COPY LINK Claudette and Ed Brenner say they are not concerned about riding out Hurricane Florence at their Murrell's Inlet, SC home.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765; @HannahLStrong