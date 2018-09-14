Waccamaw River predicted to reach record flood stage level after Hurricane Florence

If current rainfall forecasts turn out to be correct, both the Waccamaw River in Conway and Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry are expected to reach “major flood” water levels, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
The Waccamaw River is forecast to reach a record flood stage.
The NWS warns Hurricane Florence may evolve into another major flood event with life-threatening flooding throughout southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina, including Horry and Georgetown counties.
The Waccamaw River around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, major flood stage of 14 feet Monday and a record flood stage of up to 18.5 feet by midweek. The current record is 17.9 feet, which was set after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the Waccamaw River is at 8 feet, and flood stage is 11 feet.
If the river reaches 15.9 feet, the NWS predicts flooding will occur at the Conway Marina, railroad trestles in downtown Conway, and in residential properties and roads off U.S. 501 Bus., S.C. 905 and S.C. 90 including Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff and Bucksville.
The Little Pee Dee River around Galivants Ferry is forecast to rise to its minor flood stage of 9 feet Sunday night or Monday and could reach a major flood stage of 12 feet by the middle of next week. The river level as of 11 p.m. Thursday was just 3 feet.
Little Pee Dee flooding is expected to impact up to 40 homes in the Fork Retch community near Nichols while also flowing into swampland and over boat landings.
Overall in southeastern N.C., and northeastern S.C., six rivers — the Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee, Pee Dee, Cape Fear, Lumber and Black Creek — are all expected to reach major flood stages at some locations, while the Lynches River is expected to reach “moderate” flood stage.
The NWS river levels forecast is as of midnight and an update is expected Friday afternoon.
Comments