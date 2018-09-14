Some sleeping on the floor, others stressed as Palmetto Bays shelter at capacity

The shelter at Palmetto Bays Elementary School on S.C. 544 has a shortage of cots, pillows and blankets, Red Cross officials said, leaving some people to sleep on the floor.
BJ Coleman, 38, said he is kicking himself for only bringing a blanket, thinking a cot would have been provided. He and his wife, Jessica Myers, have been sleeping on the floor every night since Tuesday, they said.
On top of that, the two Pennsylvania natives are under a lot of stress.
“I’m scared to death,” 26-year-old Myers said. “I don’t even like rain.”
Red Cross employee Bill Capehart said the shelter at Palmetto Bays has been at full capacity for the past two days – with 480 people, 37 of whom are children under the age of 6 years old – and everyone is doing what they can to make themselves comfortable under the circumstances.
“I’m just trying to make myself feel at home,” said Simone Brown, who has also been here since Tuesday.
But she’s finding it a lot more difficult than she anticipated, she said.
Capehart said officials are waiting on another shipment of cots, blankets, pillows and a medical cart, which will also support the 55 patients who were evacuated to the shelter from area hospitals.
On the other hand, there’s plenty of food and water to last through the foreseeable future, Capehart said. Even after Hurricane Florence passes and people start leaving to check on their property, Red Cross officials expect many to come back due to the flooding. And they’re ready for that, Capehart said.
