Some sleeping on the floor, others stressed as Palmetto Bays shelter at capacity

BJ Coleman and Jessica Myers, husband and wife, moved to Conway, SC for tree trimming work. They evacuated to the Palmetto Bays Elementary School. Hurricane Florence came ashore at Wilmington, NC Friday morning Sept. 14, 2018. The eye of he storm is expected to move down the coast to the Myrtle Beach area and then move slowly west causing severe flooding as it trundles inland. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com