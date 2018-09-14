Grand Strand sees first power outages as Hurricane Florence nears coast

The first power outages are being reported as Hurricane Florence moves toward the Carolina coast.

In Little River, more than 1,300 Santee Cooper customers are without power. The neighborhood sits between Hog Inlet and the ocean from 45th Avenue North to 60th Avenue North.

Nearly 2,900 people are out of power in the Wampee and S.C. 9 area west of Little River, according to Horry Electric’s website. Just north of Conway, about 665 people are without power.

BREAKING: The National Hurricane Center says the eyewall of Hurricane Florence is beginning to reach the North Carolina Coast. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2018

Around 4 a.m., the Associated Press tweeted the eye of the hurricane was beginning to reach North Carolina. Projections from the National Weather Service show the storm moving into South Carolina late Friday into Saturday.

Santee Cooper customers can report outages online or by calling 888-769-7688. South Carolina residents can track power outages live on Santee Cooper’s website.

Horry Electric outage’s map can be found at their website.

The Duke Energy outage map is located on their webpage. Outages can be reported by calling (800) 419-6356.