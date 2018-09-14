Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach floods after Florence landfall

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina's Ocean Boulevard experienced flooding as Hurricane Florence hammered the Carolina coasts on September 14, 2018.
Waters beginning to rise on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

September 14, 2018 01:53 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Waters were beginning to rise on South Ocean Boulevard in the Crescent Beach area of North Myrtle Beach by midday Friday, as Hurricane Florence’s tropical storm winds and driving rain arrived.

Billy Porch, who lives at the Atlantic Breeze Apartments, said the flash floods hadn’t yet reached unusual levels. The water was about knee high at its deepest.

“This is normal,” he said.

He won’t start to worry until the water reaches the stairs to the second level — or the back of the complex, where he had moved his truck in anticipation of the storm.

“When it comes around back, that’s when I’ll be making a call,” he said. “Calling someone to come get me.”

His apartment has no power, Porch said. The transformer blew at 11:41 a.m. Friday.

But he said he’s stocked up and prepared to wait out the storm.

Marcus Safari, originally from Louisiana, is also staying at the Atlantic Breeze Apartments. He’s a little more concerned than Porch about the rising waters.

I didn’t think it was going to be this bad,” Safari said.

