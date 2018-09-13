Primo Hoagies gave a Southern type message to the oncoming storm. Messages were left by business owners on the store fronts along Hwy 17 Business in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, September 13, 2018, as they waited for Hurricane Florence to make landfall.
Local

‘We need God’s help’: Signs on Myrtle Beach stores speak to Hurricane Florence

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

September 13, 2018 03:35 PM

Boarded storefront windows have become the forum for Myrtle Beach business owners to express their feelings toward Hurricane Florence.

“We need God’s help,” reads a few of the panels outside Mona Lisa’s Liquors on South Kings Highway.

MYRTLE_BEACH_SIGNS_01
The sign at Mona Lisa Beverage pleads for help from the storm. Messages were left by business owners on the store fronts along Hwy 17 Business in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, September 13, 2018, as they waited for Hurricane Florence to make landfall.
That store took a serious turn in its message, though the next few panels read “Spiderman.” That left anyone who passed by a bit confused as to whether the store was also calling for Spidey’s help, or if it’s something added unbeknownst to the owners.

Farther down the highway, Knuckleheads Bar and Grill has a dire warning for anyone that is thinking about criminal activity after the storm passes.

“Looters will be shot,” two panels read.

MYRTLE_BEACH_SIGNS_02
Knuckleheads Bar & Grill sent out a serious message to unwanted attention from looters. Messages were left by business owners on the store fronts along Hwy 17 Business in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, September 13, 2018, as they waited for Hurricane Florence to make landfall.
Off 27th Avenue North, Primo Hoagies takes a lighter tone and uses a phrase seen all over the area “Flo kiss my grits.” The line a reference to Flo on the television show “Alice” and her catchphrase. Another panel tells “Florence back off.”

Finally, The Little White Dress has a message not only for the storm, but for anyone that hunkered down as there is little left to do other than:

“#GowiththeFlo”

Some Myrtle Beach residents talk about the choice not to evacuate before Hurricane Florence hits the coast.

