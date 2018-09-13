‘We need God’s help’: Signs on Myrtle Beach stores speak to Hurricane Florence

Boarded storefront windows have become the forum for Myrtle Beach business owners to express their feelings toward Hurricane Florence.
“We need God’s help,” reads a few of the panels outside Mona Lisa’s Liquors on South Kings Highway.
That store took a serious turn in its message, though the next few panels read “Spiderman.” That left anyone who passed by a bit confused as to whether the store was also calling for Spidey’s help, or if it’s something added unbeknownst to the owners.
Farther down the highway, Knuckleheads Bar and Grill has a dire warning for anyone that is thinking about criminal activity after the storm passes.
“Looters will be shot,” two panels read.
Off 27th Avenue North, Primo Hoagies takes a lighter tone and uses a phrase seen all over the area “Flo kiss my grits.” The line a reference to Flo on the television show “Alice” and her catchphrase. Another panel tells “Florence back off.”
Finally, The Little White Dress has a message not only for the storm, but for anyone that hunkered down as there is little left to do other than:
“#GowiththeFlo”
Comments