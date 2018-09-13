It’s almost here. The latest Florence update for the Myrtle Beach area

Ready or not, here Florence comes.
Hurricane Florence is nearing Myrtle Beach with Horry County under hurricane and storm surge warnings as Florence moves at 12 mph toward the Carolinas.
Life-threatening conditions remain likely even as Florence has downgraded to a Category 2, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported Thursday. The Grand Strand area will begin to see tropical storm force winds late Thursday afternoon and evening.
A flash-flood watch remains in effect. Wind, surge, inland flooding and marine impacts are considered extreme. There is a moderate tornado risk for the local area.
Life-threatening storm surge and rainfall is expected. North Myrtle Beach could see a storm surge between six and nine feet. Myrtle Beach could see a 4- to 6-foot surge if peak surge happens at high tide, the NHS reports.
Florence isn’t expected to have any change in strength before the eye hits the coast. Considered a “large hurricane,” Florence’s hurricane-force winds extend 80 miles outward, the NHS reports. As of Thursday morning, the storm had increased in size, and is expected to generate “far-reaching impacts” regardless of where the eye hits the coast, the NHS reports.
Landfall is possible Friday.
Most of Horry County has a high chance of flooding, while Georgetown County has a moderate risk. It’s possible the Grand Strand could see between 10 and 20 inches of rainfall, the NWS in Wilmington reports.
