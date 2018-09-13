‘I’m really not afraid of hurricanes’: Myrtle Beach mobile homeowner ready for storm

A small wood slab was propped up against the table saw on Lissette Gomez’s porch. Sawdust covered the tabletop, joints and blade showing its recent use.

Large slabs of wood covered the windows of Gomez’ mobile home just off U.S. Highway 17 Business near the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“They’re not strong,” Gomez said about her home making it through the storm. “Have to wait and see.”

On Thursday, some residents of the small, mobile home community remained in their homes as Hurricane Florence targeted the Grand Strand. Others evacuated the area, leaving their boarded-up buildings behind.

Mobile homes are susceptible to even the lowest hurricane force winds, which can level the structures. Officials urged mobile home to evacuate or move to a shelter.

As the storm approached, Gomez said she planned to wait out the storm at a school shelter. She will drop off her dog at another home before the storm. As for her birds – which sang on her porch as the wind whipped down her road – they wait out the storm from inside the mobile home.

It is not the first time Gomez has been through a hurricane as she lived through Hurricane Andrew in Florida in 1992.

“Andrew was bad,” she recalled, “this one looks a little different.”

Gomez said she doesn’t think the damage from Hurricane Florence will be severe and hopes her home will make it through the storm. She then let out a wily smile and added,

“I’m used to them, I’m really not afraid of hurricanes.”