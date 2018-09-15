Robert Pereksta opened his Surfside Beach area liquor store as usual Saturday.
Robert Pereksta opened his Surfside Beach area liquor store as usual Saturday. Charles Duncan
This is what’s open along the Grand Strand Saturday

By Tyler Fleming

September 15, 2018 01:03 PM

As people begin reentering Horry County, local business are also reopening. Some never even closed.

Remember, this is a live list that can change with the weather and flooding conditions — consider calling ahead before making the trip out. Also long lines are being reported at many of the open businesses.

Restaurants

Eugene Platts Seafood, 1108 Sea Mountain Hwy #1, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

The Warehouse, 104 Laurel St, Conway, SC 29526

Waffle House, most locations in the area (big crowds reported)

Joey Doggs Burgers, 6071, 1818C US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

New China Buffest, 1700 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Gas Stations

Exxon, 104 Seaborn Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Exxon, 211 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Boulineau’s Corner, next to Eugene Platts Seafood

Grocery Stores/Liquor Stores

Lowes Food, 970 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Publix, 1576 Highway 17 N North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Publix, 7925 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Publix, 2179 Oakheart Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Publix, 11920 Hwy 707 Ste A Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Gator’s Liquors, 6071, 1818 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Email us at sneditors@thesunnews.com if your business is open and we’ll add you to the list.

A line for gas forms on Sea Mountain Highway at Boulineau's Corner store during Tropical Storm Florence. The shop has had fuel throughout the storm, but conditions are now allowing customers to get out to assess the impacts.

By

