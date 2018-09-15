This is what’s open along the Grand Strand Saturday

As people begin reentering Horry County, local business are also reopening. Some never even closed.
Remember, this is a live list that can change with the weather and flooding conditions — consider calling ahead before making the trip out. Also long lines are being reported at many of the open businesses.
Restaurants
Eugene Platts Seafood, 1108 Sea Mountain Hwy #1, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
The Warehouse, 104 Laurel St, Conway, SC 29526
Waffle House, most locations in the area (big crowds reported)
Joey Doggs Burgers, 6071, 1818C US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
New China Buffest, 1700 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Gas Stations
Exxon, 104 Seaborn Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Exxon, 211 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Boulineau’s Corner, next to Eugene Platts Seafood
Grocery Stores/Liquor Stores
Lowes Food, 970 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Publix, 1576 Highway 17 N North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Publix, 7925 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Publix, 2179 Oakheart Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Publix, 11920 Hwy 707 Ste A Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Gator’s Liquors, 6071, 1818 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Email us at sneditors@thesunnews.com if your business is open and we’ll add you to the list.
