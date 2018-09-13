Limit your water usage before Hurricane Florence hits to allow GSWSA to build storage

Now is not the time to water your lawn or pressure wash your home in the Myrtle Beach area.

Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority (GSWSA) officials are asking customers to limit their water usage to essential needs ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Spokeswoman Christy Everett said they are anticipating power outages throughout their service area, which includes the city of Myrtle Beach, and they’re hoping to build storage capacity in pump stations.

The storage capacity could last up to five days in some communities, Everett said, but capacity varies greatly depending on size of the pump station and amount of users.

She stressed that this request is just for limiting non-essential water usage including lawn irrigation, pressure washing or any other outdoor use.

The authority will have 150-200 personnel in the field once the storm clears to help return running water to customers, Everett said.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact the authority at 843-443-8200.

David Weissman: @WeissmanMBO; 770-377-5326