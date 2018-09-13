Customers get some last-minute items before Hurricane Florence

This Myrtle Beach grocery store wants to stay open as long as possible

By Charles Duncan

September 13, 2018 12:14 PM

The Publix grocery store at King’s Highway and 82nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach plans to stay open until 2 p.m. Thursday.

As Hurricane Florence moved slowly toward the coast Thursday morning, the Publix parking lot was about half full and people were calmly gathering last-minute supplies and chatting about the latest forecast.

The store still had pallets of bottled water for sale and were in no danger of running out.

Store manager Bert Grimes said the store will reopen as soon as possible after the storm.

He said most employees had evacuated, but the company had plans to help workers get back to Myrtle Beach and get the store back up and running. He said the store’s mission in the storm is “to serve the community.”

Grimes said the grocery store has enough power from generators to keep the coolers running so they will not lose any perishables.

