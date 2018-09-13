Her house was spared in Matthew, but this time she’s really worried about her car

Pearl Gause has lived in the same house off U.S. 701 near Bucksport for the past 25 years, and as of Thursday afternoon, she has no plans of leaving.
“I feel pretty safe right now,” she said.
She managed to escape the 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 with just a few feet of standing water in her yard, she said. But now, her main concern is her car.
If at any point flood water threatens her car, Gause said her plan is to brave the hurricane-force winds and drive 10 minutes down the road to a family member’s house.
“I guess I’ll take that chance so my car doesn’t get flooded out,” she said. “It’s the only car we have.”
But in this house, it’s not all doom and gloom.
Gause’s cousin, Sylvella Brown, is from Brooklyn, New York, and she is beaming with excitement.
“I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen,” she said with an eager grin and a chuckle. “I’m ready.”
Hurricane Florence will be the first hurricane she has ever experienced.
It can’t be too bad, she remarked, while looking up into the sky. The clouds had just parted and rays of sunshine were beginning to peer through.
“It’s so nice outside,” she said, almost expressing her doubt.
“It’s the calm before the storm,” Gause responded.
