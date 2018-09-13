‘It’s coming. I feel it now’: Florence starts to make waves in Myrtle Beach

Patty Paige had walked down to the beach at 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning to take a break from preparing for the storm. Her house, just a block back from Ocean Boulevard, is boarded up, and she moved her car to a resort parking deck.

“I’m staying,” she said, “I have pets, number one, and I’m a hard head.”

She said she has lived in Myrtle Beach for seven years and stayed in her house through Hurricane Matthew.

“I couldn’t feel it yesterday,” she said as she looked back to the beach, “but it’s coming. I feel it now.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Thursday morning on the beach along the northern end of Myrtle Beach the waves were starting to pick up and the last high tide had clearly come up to the dune line.

There were less than a dozen people walking the beach, out to take one more look before Hurricane Florence makes its way into the area late Thursday.

Brett York, 46, lives just off the beach near Grande Dunes. He brought his daughter Alexandria Harlow-York, 22, and her boyfriend Aaron Williams, 21, down to the beach to watch the waves come in.

York said he did not board his house up for Florence as he had for Matthew. But he does have a generator and water and plans to stick it out. He said about a dozen other people in his neighborhood did not evacuate.

“A lot of them are older people,” he added.

York owns York Custom Golf Carts in central Myrtle Beach. He said they cleaned up their shop and made sure everything was secure, but there’s no telling what the storm could bring.

“That’s what we pay insurance for,” he said. “It’s in God’s hands now.”