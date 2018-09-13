Project adding sand to protect Grand Strand beaches paused for Hurricane Florence

Beach renourishment efforts have been halted along the Grand Strand as the work done so far will be tested by Hurricane Florence.

The $34 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project was put on pause Monday in order to move equipment out of the path of the storm, according to regulatory chief Tommy Fennel.

Project manager Wes Wilson said crews had just completed the Garden City/Surfside Beach portion of the project and had just moved into position to begin work in Myrtle Beach when the decision was made to stop.

Pre-storm preparation included moving about 25,000 feet of pipe, 5-6 loaders and two dredges — boats offshore that pump sand onto the beach — to safe locations, Wilson said.

He said they’re hoping to get the equipment back to Myrtle Beach next weekend or early the following week. The project was ahead of schedule, so they’re still on track to complete renourishment in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach by Dec. 15, Wilson added.

Fennel said the work already done will help protect Garden City and Surfside Beach communities from the impact of Hurricane Florence.

“Every cubic yard of sand we put on the beach is more protection that wasn’t there,” he said.

The totality of the project involves 1.4 million cubic yards of sand, equivalent to about 40,000 dump trucks, Wilson said.

The corps will conduct a post-storm survey after the hurricane passes, Wilson said, and any additional sand that’s needed will lead to an increase in the original cost of the contract.

“We’ll be the first dredge pumping sand after Florence,” he said.

David Weissman