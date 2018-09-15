Videos show major flooding to NC towns on the Pamlico River from Hurricane Florence

The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
By
Up Next
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
By

Local

‘Record flooding’: Forecasters predict Horry County river flooding starting Saturday

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

September 15, 2018 08:24 AM

Both the Waccamaw River near Conway and Little River Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry are expected to reach or exceed record level flooding over the next several days, forecasters say.

As Tropical Storm Florence — which was downgraded from hurricane status — slowly moves through the Myrtle Beach area this weekend, it is expected to drop an additional 10 or more inches of rain on many parts of Horry County.

According to the latest predictions by the National Weather Service, the Waccamaw River is expected to rise to minor flooding Saturday and could reach record-level flooding next week. The flooding levels could exceed the totals from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Floyd by about three feet.

The flooding could take seven to 10 days to exceed record levels.

The Little Pee Dee River also is expected to rise to minor flood levels on Saturday night and will reach major flood status early next week. It could exceed flooding levels of Hurricane Matthew by one or two feet later this month, according to the service.

Officials have called the flooding in South Carolina and North Carolina “life-threatening.”

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  