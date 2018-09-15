‘Record flooding’: Forecasters predict Horry County river flooding starting Saturday

Both the Waccamaw River near Conway and Little River Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry are expected to reach or exceed record level flooding over the next several days, forecasters say.

As Tropical Storm Florence — which was downgraded from hurricane status — slowly moves through the Myrtle Beach area this weekend, it is expected to drop an additional 10 or more inches of rain on many parts of Horry County.

According to the latest predictions by the National Weather Service, the Waccamaw River is expected to rise to minor flooding Saturday and could reach record-level flooding next week. The flooding levels could exceed the totals from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Floyd by about three feet.

The flooding could take seven to 10 days to exceed record levels.

The Little Pee Dee River also is expected to rise to minor flood levels on Saturday night and will reach major flood status early next week. It could exceed flooding levels of Hurricane Matthew by one or two feet later this month, according to the service.

Officials have called the flooding in South Carolina and North Carolina “life-threatening.”