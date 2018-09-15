‘Run gator, run! Run from Florence’: Alligator spotted in MB area neighborhood

Wind and rain weren’t the only things Hurricane Florence left on the streets of the Grand Strand.

Friday afternoon an alligator was spotted in the Osprey Cove neighborhood off of S.C. 707 and filmed by resident Tracie Byrd.

“Well, hurricane update,” she says in the video. “We have an alligator. Run gator, run!; Run from Florence.”

The gator is seen crossing the road and running into a ditch as the effects from Hurricane Florence are felt in the area.

Gators aren’t the only animals gaining attention during the storm.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page showing officers corralling ducks back into an enclosure after they escaped during the storm.

On Thursday, a fox was spotted sitting in front of Ripley’s Believe It or Not on Ocean Boulevard. In a Facebook post the department wrote “Some of our wildlife looking for shelter. Fox spotted in front of Ripley’s Believe It or Not. #hurricaneflorence#whatdoesthefoxsay”