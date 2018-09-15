Find out where Florence is causing power outages Saturday in the Grand Strand

This is a live update of power outages along the Grand Strand.

6:20 a.m.

More than 50,000 residents in the Grand Strand have power outages Saturday morning.

Santee Cooper is reporting 49,826 customers without power in Horry and Georgetown counties with the most outages reported along the coast from Little River to the border of Surfside Beach.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,826 customers without power among their Grand Strand users. Horry Electric’s online outage viewer and emergency phone line are currently down.

