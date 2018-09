Officials said Thursday morning no traffic is allowed on south or north causeways in Pawleys Island ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The island effectively closed Wednesday night.

Army National Guard out of Timmonsville deployed to Pawleys, where residents of Pawleys evacuated, according to a Pawleys police officer. The Sun News did hear of two or three families, at least, who stayed for the storm.

“They all know that you don’t want to stick around for these,” he said.

