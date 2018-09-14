Local

September 14, 2018 5:06 PM

Several Waffle Houses and other businesses braving Florence to remain open Friday

By Alan Blondin

You may not be able to get your hash browns scattered, smothered or chunked because of limited menus, but at least five Waffle House locations on the Grand Strand were open on Friday, and will potentially remain open throughout the weekend.

Those Waffle Houses are among the businesses that braved the arrival of Hurricane Florence to remain open and provide food, goods and services to residents who remained in the area.

The Waffle Houses plan to stay open unless authorities shut them down due to curfews. They are located on S.C. 544 near U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. 544 in Conway near Coastal Carolina University, U.S. 501 in Conway, Carolina Forest, and U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

“I’m very thankful that someone is open. We called everywhere and there is nobody open but this place,” said Ernestine Mishoe, who lives in the Cypress Camping Resort in Socastee and was having lunch with her husband, Henry, on Friday afternoon off 544 in Myrtle Beach. “We didn’t want to go across the bridge because there’s no telling if we could get back. I’m very thankful we have something to eat.”

And for those who need gas, a few stations and convenience stores were open Friday.

Boulineau’s Express on Sea Mountain Hwy in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach, which also has food including gizzards and chicken wings, planned to stay open as late as 11 p.m. Friday and hoped to reopen Saturday as well.

The 24-hour Scotchman on Postal Way and Carolina Forest Boulevard planned to remain open for the foreseeable future, and a Shell station at the intersection of Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet was also open.

