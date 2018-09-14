Several Waffle Houses and other businesses braving Florence to remain open Friday

Bands of rain roll across the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. The effects of Hurricane Florence begin to come ashore in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018.
A resident of North Myrtle Beach rides his bike in the rain during Hurricane Florence. The effects of Hurricane Florence begin to come ashore in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018.
A pirate statue stands on the widows walk during Hurricane Florence at Cherry Grove. The effects of Hurricane Florence begin to come ashore in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018.
Residents of the Atlantic Breeze Apartments wonder the balcony on the second row of Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach. The effects of Hurricane Florence begin to come ashore in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018.
Waves were building against the Cherry Grove Pier on Friday afternoon. The effects of Hurricane Florence begin to come ashore in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018.
Residents venture out into the storm during Hurricane Florence in the Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach. The effects of Hurricane Florence begin to come ashore in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018.
A car powers through flood waters in the Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach. The effects of Hurricane Florence begin to come ashore in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018.
A man runs across a flooded Ocean Boulevard at 14th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. The effects of Hurricane Florence begin to come ashore in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on the morning of Friday, September 14, 2018.
The awning of Marco Polo Pizzeria on Ocean Boulevard has come down Friday with the first strong gusts of Hurricane Florence.
Sherry Tesaro of Myrtle Beach checks the early effects of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.
Springmaid Pier on Friday as Hurricane Florence approaches.
A lone boat, the “hooligan”, sits in a marina in the Murrells Inlet salt marsh as Hurricane Florence approachces.
A boat sits in the middle of the Murrells Inlet salt marsh on Friday as Hurricane Florence shows its first gusts of wind. The owner apparently left the boat there, anchored in the middle of the marsh, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Dept.
Rick Cruz tries to reattach the Red Cross Disaster Relief Center sign in his winds at Palmetto Bays Elementary Friday morning. Cruz and his wife, in the area to sell their vacation home had to evacuate to the shelter. Hurricane Florence came ashore at Wilmington, NC Friday morning Sept. 14, 2018. The eye of he storm is expected to move down the coast to the Myrtle Beach area and then move slowly west causing severe flooding as it trundles inland.
Women take a break to chat and smoke cigarettes outside of the Red Cross Disaster Relief Center at Palmetto Bays elementary School. Hurricane Florence came ashore at Wilmington, NC Friday morning Sept. 14, 2018. The eye of he storm is expected to move down the coast to the Myrtle Beach area and then move slowly west causing severe flooding as it trundles inland.
Herbert Robles views the ocean from the porch of his oceanfront home Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018. Robles and two construction crew members worked to ensure Robles’ oceanfront home is secured as Hurricane Florence arrives in the Grand Strand.
Herbert Robles talks to his wife on the phone in Myrtle Beach, SC Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018. Robles and two construction crew members worked to ensure Robles’ oceanfront home is secured as Hurricane Florence arrives in the Grand Strand.
Brett Kennedy, 16, right, and his brother Joshua, 9, take a quick look at the conditions at the beach before Hurricane Florence arrives in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.
Kim Martin of Myrtle Beach comes back after rescuing her hat while checking out the conditions as Hurricane Florence heads towards Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.
BJ Coleman and Jessica Myers, husband and wife, moved to Conway, SC for tree trimming work. They evacuated to the Palmetto Bays Elementary School. Hurricane Florence came ashore at Wilmington, NC Friday morning Sept. 14, 2018. The eye of he storm is expected to move down the coast to the Myrtle Beach area and then move slowly west causing severe flooding as it trundles inland.
