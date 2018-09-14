One last look: Myrtle Beach residents soak in shore as Hurricane Florence arrives

A 40-mile-per-hour wind gust whipped down towards the ocean, sending Kim Martin’s hat off her head as she took in one last beach view before Hurricane Florence impacts the Grand Strand.

Martin ran after her white cap, as it tumbled in the wind. Her arms flailed at her side in a seemingly futile effort to catch the hat.

Her friends Dorie Stackhouse and Sherry Tesauro cackled watching Martin jog in the sand, dodging beached jellyfish to catch up.

Just when it looked like a lost cause, the gust ceased allowing Martin to pick up the hat and yell in glee. Friends applauded, but that was probably enough of last-minute experience on the Myrtle Beach coast for the trio which soon left.

A handful of locals, like these three, visited the beach near the Golden Mile as Hurricane Florence start to impact the area with constant rain and stinging wind.

Several blocks down the beach, the Kennedy family wrapped up its tradition of seeing the beach before any large storm makes conditions dire.

“We saw a bunch of jellyfish,” 16-year-old Brett said.

Brett, Jaden, 13, and Joshua, 9, took in the beach, while their parents quickly retreated to the safety of the car. The family planned to wait out the storm in Carolina Forest.

The storm had the brothers slightly worried of storm surge, but they didn’t believe there would be horrific damage – though they secretly hoped a tree would smash their empty schools.

“I think we’re getting a moderate of damage,” Brett said. “It’s not going to be anything too bad.”