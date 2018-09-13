Curfews in effect beginning Thursday in Myrtle Beach and some surrounding areas

The City of Myrtle Beach, Horry County and other surrounding areas have implemented a curfew beginning Thursday night as Hurricane Florence begins to impact the Grand Strand.

Myrtle Beach’s curfew is from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. Listed as exempt from the curfew are police, fire, emergency and medical personnel performing duties, credentialed members of the media and evacuees.

Curfews being imposed by Conway, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County, which includes all unincorporated areas of the county, are in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Thursday and continuing until further notice.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Surfers take on waves at Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Surfside Beach has a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. that begins Thursday and continues until further notice.

The City of North Myrtle Beach stated its curfew is meant to protect residents, minimize the potential for looting and other crimes, and keep roadways clear for emergency personnel, and includes patronizing restaurants.

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said those violating the curfew without a valid reason will be subject to arrest, and City of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said a curfew violation is a misdemeanor offense in the city.