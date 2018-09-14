Game on: Local shop offers hurricane relief while patrons continue to slay dragons

Friday nights are supposed to Magic The Gathering nights at Myrtle Beach Games. Hurricane Florence forced the store to cancel the event that brings locals together to play the popular card game.
But Myrtle Beach Games considers its patrons to be more than just customers and is finding ways to help keep them safe through the storm.
“Our gamers have become a family and you look out for your family during times like this,” Juan Rodriguez, marketing coordinator for Myrtle Beach Games.
He said keeping the entire community, not just gamers, safe is the store’s biggest priority. The shop created a group chat to connect people staying in the area and is offering to help people find shelter.
“So far no one has needed help finding housing. However, as long as it stays flood-free, we will be using the shop as an emergency go-to location for anyone who may need one,” Rodriguez said.
Over 40 people have joined the Facebook message group the store created to connect gamers staying in the area.
As the storm threatens to knock out local power lines, board games don’t require electricity. Rodriguez said that he has heard of gamers continuing to play throughout the storm, but for now nothing is happening at the store. But that could change.
“If a group of us wind up seeking shelter at the shop, just try and stop us from slaying dragons and casting spells,” Rodriguez said.
Myrtle Beach Games is located on Socastee Boulevard and sells board games and card games. It also has nightly events to bring people together for one game.
