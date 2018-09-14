Hurricane Florence landfall captured by International Space Station cameras

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14. Cameras outside the International Space Station captured views minutes after it made landfall.
Curfew implemented in City of Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Florence hits coast

By Megan Tomasic and Alan Blondin

mtomasic@thesunnews.com, ablondin@thesunnews.com

September 14, 2018 11:45 AM

The City of Myrtle Beach has implemented a curfew for Friday night, starting at 7 p.m., as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolina coast.

The curfew will run into Saturday at 7 a.m.

The city first issued a curfew Wednesday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Listed as exempt from the curfew are police, fire, emergency and medical personnel performing duties, credentialed members of the media and evacuees.

Curfews being imposed by Conway, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County, which includes all unincorporated areas of the county, are in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.. They began Thursday and are continuing until further notice.

Surfside Beach has a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. that began Thursday and continues until further notice.

Many communities including Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have imposed bans on entering the ocean, as well.

At least two people was arrested in connection with violating curfew orders, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website.

