‘You don’t want to be floating down 31’ : Residents hunkering down at local shelter

Kirra Bellamy, 23, is from Loris and went to Loris High School, where she is now seeking shelter from Hurricane Florence.

For Hurricane Matthew, her and her family decided to stay in their mobile home.

They nearly flooded and went days without power. They decided to not let that happen again.

“You don’t want to be floating down 31 when you have a safe school house,” she said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

She is well familiar with the school and works as a substitute teacher. She said it felt like coming home in a way, even if she wishes she didn’t have to evacuate.

“You’re basically living for free here,” she said.

Bellamy said anyone who has not yet found shelter needs to it now. Her and her family wish they had during Matthew.

She said the Red Cross volunteers have been friendly and helpful to people coming in.

SHARE COPY LINK Conway High School is the largest storm shelter in Horry County ahead of Hurricane Florence. The shelter has a theater, showers and should have power during the storm.

Mike Boen, also from Loris, debated if he should leave. His mother is on an oxygen tank, and he was concerned for her safety, so he left too.

He said the shelter was the best place to be, and you had room to walk around.

“I’d rather be here than in my house when the windows blow in,” he said.

He was also living in Loris for Hugo, and first fled to Savannah, Georgia. But then he felt unsafe there, so he went to Charlotte, North Carolina, which was also hit by Hugo.

Seeking shelter, for him, was the best solution to make sure he and his mom were safe.

Read More undefined

The Young family debated if their entire family should seek shelter at Loris High School.

Half wanted to, half didn’t, Mary Young of Loris said.

Ultimately they packed up their 20-member family into a convoy of cars and headed to the school.

This isn’t their first time seeking shelter. They did during Hurricane Hugo, going to the old Loris Middle School.

The Red Cross is continuing to work with local governments to make sure the shelters are prepared for the storm.

People need to bring their own supplies and bedding.

Cuthbert Langely, with the Red Cross, said over 4,000 people spent the night in South Carolina shelters and that number conitnues to change as the storm comes in.