Want to return to your MB home? Officials say you might have to wait a little longer

Ready to come back home now that Hurricane Florence is starting to move toward the middle of the state? The City of Myrtle Beach says you may have to wait a little longer.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, officials do not know when people will be let back into the area because the storm is still moving across the Grand Strand as a tropical storm. Despite the downgrade, winds are still nearing 70 mph, the post reads.

Crews are planning on assessing the damage from the storm Saturday morning, weather permitting. Throughout the day Friday the city received 60 damage reports ranging from downed power lines and trees, to traffic signals not working, debris and flooded roadways.

“Our goal is to make things safe for re-entry, so that people can return to homes and businesses as quickly as possible,” the post reads.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has not yet lifted the evacuation order he put in place Tuesday. It is not clear at that time when the order will be lifted.