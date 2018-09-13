‘I’d like to wake up in the Bahamas.’ Couple hopes boat can take on Hurricane Florence

At Doc Holiday’s Marina in North Myrtle, boats are tied down tightly and empty.
But at the end of the marina, one boat, “Just-E-Nuff,” has four residents hoping to ride out the storm.
Tim and Judy Atkinson and their two dogs, Dogglas, an Australian Shepherd, and Roxie, a miniature teacup chihuahua, plan to stay on their boat when the hurricane hits — and this isn’t their first storm.
The couple, who met in North Myrtle Beach, and said they have lived here “off and on” for many years, also stayed on the boat during Hurricane Matthew.
Hurricane Florence is expected to be worse, but Tim said the boat “barely moved” during Matthew.
But their relatives are still worried. Judy’s sister called Tim from Asheville, worried their boat might tip over — but Tim said that wouldn’t be an issue in his 26,000-pound Hatteras.
“Everything you can think to check on, I’ve checked on,” Tim told Judy’s sister.
Judy said the couple didn’t even consider going to a shelter for the storm.
“I feel safer here than anywhere,” Judy said. “And our dogs are at home here.”
Tim said the boat is tied down to the dock and to a free-standing pole, so the boat “might float” but won’t leave the marina.
“That’s where we disagree,” Judy said. “I’d like to wake up in the Bahamas.”
