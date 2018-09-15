Damage Report: Here’s what it’s like in North Myrtle Beach in Florence’s wake

As Hurricane Florence, now a tropical storm, has moved through the Grand Strand, North Myrtle Beach and the Cherry Grove area have seen significant rainfall and winds that have done a number on roads and businesses.

Santee Cooper workers were on N. Ocean Boulevard in Cherry Grove early Saturday morning working on power lines as approximately 30,000 were without power in that area.

North Myrtle police were directing traffic at Boulineau’s Corner around 8 a.m. because of long lines for gas that were coming into the road. U.S. 17 only had one lane open with gas station business spilling onto the road.

Wayne Johnson filled up three gas cans with 15 gallons of gas for a generator. He said he waited about 10 minutes in line at the store on Sea Mountain Highway — one of the only gas stations open in town.

“I’m surprised they won’t give you a limit,” Johnson said as he filled his gas cans. Frank Boulineau, the owner, said they’ve been “very busy.”

“We’re glad the storm didn’t get us,” he said.





About noon Saturday, king tide and wind pushed sea foam onto the beach at Cherry Grove, where conditions appeared to worsen as one of the tropical storm’s rain bands moved into the area.

At Surf Golf and Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach, a large tree was ripped from the ground, taking part of a golf cart path.

Residents in this area were cautiously going about daily life again, driving around to see what’s open and surveying damage — mostly lawn and tree damages — around town.

About five or sick blocks from 11th to 16th Avenue along S. Ocean Boulevard had standing water in parking garages as well as overtopped patios and swimming pools. With more rain expected later Saturday, the area could be susceptible to flooding.

Nearby Barefoot landing appears to have experienced minor damage to a few buildings but not widespread. There were a few downed trees and some portions of its parking lot are flooded.





