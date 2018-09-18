Flood Center: Here’s a look from the riverbanks as the water rises

Here’s a snapshot of what we’re seeing as we survey Horry County as extreme flooding engulfs surrounding areas:
Our river forecast story: Here is when and where forecasters say the Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee Rivers will crest
Tuesday
President Trump could visit Carolinas in hurricane’s aftermath: Speculation is swirling that President Donald Trump may visit the storm-ravaged Carolinas this week. Read more here.
The Waccamaw River is still rising. In its path: 200,000 tons of coal ash: Santee Cooper officials are nervously monitoring the Waccamaw River as it continues to rise, days after Hurricane Florence, toward a large stockpile of coal ash near Conway. Their goal: keep the ash out of the coastal river. Read more here.
Flooding in Conway shows the need for I-73, SC congressman says: Asked about the concern in Conway regarding the plan to keep flood waters from closing U.S. 501, Rep. Tom Rice said he’s using the opportunity to push for funding for Interstate 73, a project he’s been passionate about since taking office. Read more here.
This is how to avoid ‘significant traffic delays’ in Conway: Conway officials are encouraging motorists to take a different route to sidestep “significant travel delays.” Read more here.
Monday
Dozens of Conway residents rescued as flood waters rise: First responders rescued dozens of Conway residents from rising waters Monday, a product of flash flooding after a downpour from Hurricane Florence. Read more here.
Riverside Horry County residents brace for record flooding from Florence: After more than 30 years living along the Waccamaw River, Ted and Connie Hucks know flooding is coming after the downpour brought by Hurricane Florence. They just prepare a little differently than everyone else. Read more here.
Here’s what convinced Conway City Council to get on board with county, state on 501: The City of Conway on Monday night rescinded an attempt to seek an injunction against the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Horry County and other state agencies regarding the man-made barriers being put in place to keep U.S. 501 Bypass open while extreme flooding affects the city, according to a Facebook post from city council member William Goldfinch IV. Read more here.
Flooding begins along Waccamaw as river forecast to break Matthew’s record: National Guard and Coast Guard helicopters patrolled the Waccamaw River on Monday, flying low and slow,looking for people stranded in their homes by rising waters. Read more here.
They were getting ready for their first child to arrive. Now floods stand in their way: The young couple moved their new baby supplies to the highest part of their Waccamaw Drive home on stilts, just off U.S. 501. Read more here.
Comments