Why some Horry County neighborhoods could be left in the dark as flood waters rise

As flood waters rise in Horry County, power companies could start cutting electricity to certain neighborhoods as a safety precaution.

So far, Santee Cooper has turned off power to Trinity United Methodist Church and places near the Conway Marina, said Tracy Vreeland, public relations specialist for Santee Cooper.

According to Vreeland, power is shut of to an area at a customer’s request, as an official request from a governmental agency or local government and if Santee Cooper equipment is threatened for water, deeming it an unsafe situation.

It is not clear if the company will shut off power to further neighborhoods.

Horry Electric Cooperative has not shut off power to any neighborhoods yet, according to Penelope Hinson, corporate communications manager for the company.

Hinson said the system has protection built in, causing it to shut off if it is in danger of damaging the system further.

She said the protection plan can be seen when the power “blinks.”

“We’re going to let Mother Nature take its course,” Hinson said.

City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell and Horry County public information officer Kelly Moore said they are not planning any power outages.

“We work closely to coordinate with utility companies,” Moore said in a message. “I’m not aware of any planned power outages.”

Moore said that if power is out in a neighborhood, to call the provider to see if it is a scheduled outage.

“Anytime that water mixes with electricity it could be dangerous,” Horry County Fire Chief John Fowler said.