What’s happening with Horry County Schools for the rest of the week

Horry County Schools will remained closed through Friday after being closed for a week due to Hurricane Florence, according to a tweet from the school district.
The next school update will be made by noon Sunday, said superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey in an update.
“I believe we as a district are making the best decisions we can with the historic flooding issue before us that is literally changing by the hour,” he said.
Maxey said the challenges remaining for HCS are bus transportation and the forecasted flooding that could impact travel into next week. Some HCS teachers and staff have not returned to the area due to “major roadway complications,” Maxey said.
Conway Elementary could expect flooding.
“We are currently placing sandbags to help mitigate any potential flooding,” HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier told The Sun News Wednesday morning.
Loris Elementary is still being used as a shelter. Horry County Emergency Management officials have asked HCS to remain on standby to support potentially displaced flood victims, Maxey said.
“We feel like that is in the best interest of our entire HCS community for our schools to remain closed for the rest of the week,” he said. “We will work closely with our local and state officials as they monitor these historic flooding challenges that our county may face over the next two weeks.”
