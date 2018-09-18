This is how to avoid ‘significant traffic delays’ in Conway

Conway officials are encouraging motorists to take a different route to sidestep “significant travel delays,” according to a news release from Taylor Newell, city spokeswoman.

Closed off roads from flooding in Horry County and the construction of the flood prevention project have prompted the city to urge alternative routes to travelers.

South Carolina Department of Transportation workers are building the man-made barriers on U.S. 501 Bypass in Conway, Newell said.

SCDOT has shut down both lanes of U.S. 501 northbound into Conway to finish the project “until further notice,” according to Newell.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Southbound traffic on U.S. 501 Bypass is also down to one lane.

“Motorists that need to travel northbound are encouraged to use S.C. 31 to S.C. 22 to continue on Highway 501 north to avoid significant traffic delays,” Newell said in the release.