Drone video of workers attempting to shore up Highway 501 at Conway, South Carolina

Efforts are being made to prevent Highway 501 in Conway from flooding over. Myrtle Beach would be cut off if the area floods, but Conway residents are worried the project will cause water to back up and further flood areas around town.
By
Up Next
Efforts are being made to prevent Highway 501 in Conway from flooding over. Myrtle Beach would be cut off if the area floods, but Conway residents are worried the project will cause water to back up and further flood areas around town.
By

Local

This is how to avoid ‘significant traffic delays’ in Conway

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

September 18, 2018 12:43 PM

Conway officials are encouraging motorists to take a different route to sidestep “significant travel delays,” according to a news release from Taylor Newell, city spokeswoman.

Closed off roads from flooding in Horry County and the construction of the flood prevention project have prompted the city to urge alternative routes to travelers.

South Carolina Department of Transportation workers are building the man-made barriers on U.S. 501 Bypass in Conway, Newell said.

SCDOT has shut down both lanes of U.S. 501 northbound into Conway to finish the project “until further notice,” according to Newell.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 501 Bypass is also down to one lane.

“Motorists that need to travel northbound are encouraged to use S.C. 31 to S.C. 22 to continue on Highway 501 north to avoid significant traffic delays,” Newell said in the release.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  