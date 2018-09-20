Highway 501 down to two lanes through downtown Conway, city cautions

U.S. 501 through Conway has been reduced to two lanes through the business portion in downtown Conway, and officials urge people to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary, according to a city Facebook post.

All county traffic heading across the Waccamaw River must go through U.S. 501 business in downtown Conway, the post says.

“Unless it’s absolutely necessary, please stay off the roads to try to allow essential traffic the ability to move,” the post reads.

Man-made barriers and pumps are being set up along U.S. 501 Bypass to combat the flooding effects from extreme rainfall during Hurricane Florence. WPDE, The Sun News’ partner, reports that Bypass has blocked traffic in both directions.

Officials are preparing for flood waters 3 feet higher than they rose during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. The water will rise to about 21 feet before the river crests.