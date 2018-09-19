Avoid the scams: Here is a local, legit group raising money to help flood victims

Horry County officials are asking people to keep an eye out for scam donation sites as groups prepare to give aid to flood victims.

Flooding in Horry County currently threatens thousands of homes as water levels rise. The county said in a Facebook post to do research on the organization before donating to make sure the money will actually reach people.

The county recommends doing research before donating and to be wary of high pressure tactics.

The organization Waccamaw VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) is a reputable charity that Horry County Emergency Services is recommending people support. The VOAD is a group effort of local charities, including Impact Ministries, The American Red Cross and other local religious groups.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Individual donations will go to the flood relief effort and will be handled by the Waccamaw Community Foundation. People can make one-time and recurring donations.

Many of the organizations under VOAD can be donated to directly as well.

The organization’s website has information on how to donate, how to volunteer and how to request aid if your property was damaged in the flood. Individuals and business can make donations.

The Waccamaw VOAD is working closely with Horry County Emergency Operations Center to make sure resources are where they need to be.