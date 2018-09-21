Here’s what it’s like in Conway as the Waccamaw River climbs

Merle, the Great Dane puppy, stands on the front porch, looking as the S.C. Department of Natural Resources boats ride right up to get him.

One by one, the Milligans — with chickens and cats and a wild jack rabbit they just rescued — come from their blue home on stilts on Waccamaw River Drive. It’s Friday morning and the family has not left their home once since the water from the Waccamaw River has risen after Hurricane Florence hit about a week ago. The water is nearly two feet from touching the bottom of their home, and it’s not projected to crest until Wednesday.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said Willie Milligan.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Maria Milligan evacuates one her dog “Merl” along with other animals including rabbits and chickens from her home on the Waccamaw River with the help of the SCDNR. As flood waters continue to rise to near historical levels at Lee’s Landing near Conway residents of the Waccamaw River community were making final evacuations with the help of various agencies. Friday, September 21, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Underwater in their yard is a boat trailer that can not be seen and a trampoline with only the safety net sticking up.

It takes two trips for three DNR officials and one S.C. State Law Enforcement officer who are on two boats rescue the family and their pets. Officials grab bags, cages with animals and lend a hand to each person stepping onto the boats.

For Milligan and his family — including his wife, son, daughter and 2-year-old grandson — it’s their first flood in this home, which they moved into in December.

The toughest part of the rescue was getting Merle on the boat. It takes three people to lift the dog, a puppy that’s already larger than a full-grown Labrador. Once everyone is on the boat, DNR officials ride away from the home, looking out for mailboxes that are almost covered by water but barely stick above the surface. They occasionally bump into something underneath the water.

Ian Lundell of SLED calms a dog as Denise Milligan and her grandson 2-year-old Hunter sit in a DNR boat waiting for the rest of her family and belongings to be transported to dry land. As flood waters continue to rise to near historical levels at Lee’s Landing near Conway residents of the Waccamaw River community were making final evacuations with the help of various agencies. Friday, September 21, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Milligan’s wife, Denise, said it’s the family’s first time leaving their home since the water has flooded their yard and the road. Parts of Waccamaw River Road were 6-feet deep on Thursday. Just two days before, the water was about 2-feet deep in the same area.

“I don’t like it,” she said. “I’m just wondering when we’ll get back home.”

Denise Milligan said the family and pets plan to stay with her daughter’s coworker until they can return.

As the boat rides down the road covered by water, stop signs stick out with the water reaching the actual sign.

SCDNR’s LCpl. Ezra Arnold moves the road barricade sign to higher ground as flood waters continue to rise to near historical levels at Lee’s Landing near Conway. Friday, September 21, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

DNR and SLED work through the morning to bring folks, pets and personal belongings from their homes to the area of Lee’s Landing Circle where the flood waters stopped.

DNR’s primary job after hurricanes and as flooding begins is water rescues, said Lance Cpl. Ezra Arnold. And part of the job is comforting animals that are not used to loud motors and being on a boat.

“A lot of the people thought they would stay, but the water’s coming up,” Arnold said. “Now is the time to get out.”

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong