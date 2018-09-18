Here is when and where forecasters say the Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee Rivers will crest

The Waccamaw River outside of Conway could exceed Hurricane Matthew flood levels by three feet in about a week, according to the latest projections Tuesday morning.

Flood waters are not expected to reach their peak for about seven to 10 days, according to the latest National Weather Service information. The river is expected to reach 18.8 feet high, which would beat the 17.9 feet record.

The Waccamaw River at Freeland is expected to crest at 23 feet on about Sept. 20. The Waccamaw at Longs is expected to crest at 25 feet on about Sept. 22.

The river is already in major flood status, forecasters say.

Some areas of Conway already face flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane — then Tropical Storm — Florence. Floods and standing water made several roads impassable as some residents start to flee for dry land. Emergency responders performed more than two dozen water rescues on Monday.

Officials told locals that if their home flooded during Hurricane Matthew, they should expect the same in Hurricane Florence’s aftermath.

The National Weather Service says residential flooding will worsen and the Conway Marina will be flooded. Areas near the Riverfront South, Lees Landing, Savannah Bluff, Pitch Landing, Jackson Bluff and Bucksville should expect issues. The areas around U.S. Highway 501 Business, S.C. Highway 905 and Highway 90 should also see flood impacts.

“Flood waters will surround homes in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and Riverfront South communities,” forecasters say in their latest projections.

Swamp areas will also be heavily flooded.

The Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry is already at minor flood status and expected to reach major flood status in the coming days. That river is expected to reach heights of 15.4 feet on Sept. 21, which is below the 17.1 feet record. River heights should be about a foot or two lower than what was seen after Hurricane Matthew, according to forecasters.

Flood waters will impact homes in the Fork Retch and Nichols areas, according to forecasters. Swampland flooding will also increase.