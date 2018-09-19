This Marion County town is under water — again — as the rivers rise

Two years after Hurricane Matthew submerged Nichols, the quiet Marion County town of 400 people is under water again.
And the water is still rising – about nine inches an hour from the nearby Lumber River – as of Wednesday morning, according to Nichols town clerk Sandee Rogers.
“It’s completely flooded in Nichols right now,” Mayor Lawson Battle told The State as he hitched a ride through town in a high-water vehicle. “At this stage, it’s about the same (as Hurricane Matthew), and the water is still rising.”
Hurricane Florence, which made landfall Friday as a Category 1 storm, dumped torrential rains that dealt the town a punishing blow.
The entire town has evacuated, Rogers said, just as it did in 2016, when record flooding from the Little Pee Dee and Lumber rivers swamped the Marion County town from both sides.
That includes six families who had planned to stay put but were persuaded to leave by pleas from emergency officials, Rogers said.
“Everyone has gotten out,” she said. “Everyone heeded the advice. Thank the Lord we are not putting our first responders in danger.”
The flooding from Matthew shut Nichols down for weeks, condemned entire homes and convinced some 100 families it was time to leave for good. About three-fifths of the town’s 261 households and half of its 22 businesses had returned, only to evacuate again with Florence on the way last week.
Now, river flooding is expected to exceed Matthew levels, further delaying the poverty-stricken town’s plans for a revival.
South of Nichols, the riverside homes of Fork Retch again were taking on water after flooding in 2016. Some homeowners there had raised their houses on stilts after Matthew to avoid a re-run of the historic storm.
Others rebuilt at the same levels, and a few decided not to bother, putting their lots up for sale and leaving.
