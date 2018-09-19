Trump will visit SC to survey damage from Hurricane Florence

President Donald Trump confirmed he will be visiting South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon to survey damage after Hurricane Florence, but did not provide details as to where he would go.
“We’re going to North Carolina. We’ll then be heading to South Carolina,” Trump told reporters Wednesday morning from the South Lawn of the White House as he prepared to leave for his day trip to the region. “We’re doing very well there, but the rivers are cresting. They’re just starting to crest. We’re really just going to say hello to all of the folks from FEMA, the military, the people that are working so hard. And I think it will be an incredible day.”
Trump started his tour with remarks from a hanger at Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he promised disaster relief aid “will come as fast as you need it,” according to reports.
In South Carolina, he is likely to spend time in the Myrtle Beach area, which bore the brunt of the hurricane in the state. The Federal Aviation Administration’s website states that VIP movement was expected Wednesday in the vicinity, and a source familiar with the travel logistics said the trip could include a visit to Horry County with a stop in the Conway area.
Trump will be accompanied in his travels Wednesday by both of South Carolina’s U.S. senators, Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, along with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney who, until February 2017, represented the state’s Fifth District in the U.S. House.
North Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, will also be on hand, as will Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon.
Anita Kumar of the McClatchy Washington Bureau and Avery G. Wilks of The State contributed to this report.
