Looking to leave Horry County? Here are some route suggestions to avoid flooding

Entering and exiting Horry County is a waiting game right now. Water is rising, causing road closures throughout the area.

Conditions are constantly changing as flood levels increase, but the South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to keep drivers informed of closures and unsafe driving areas. Check the SCDOT and NCDOT website for the current list of closed roads.

U.S. 501

U.S. 501 is the main entrance into Horry County. Currently, it is down to two lanes, being routed through downtown Conway as crews look to protect the bridge crossing the Waccamaw River. This is causing traffic delays that could last for an entire hour, but it is still a route out of the county.

Getting onto U.S. 501 can be a challenge too. As of 10 a.m. Friday, Highway 90 is still open, going out from Conway to the northern part of the county. If you’re traveling to or from Myrtle Beach, International Drive to Highway 90 is still a route. International Drive only has a handful of stoplights, helping traffic flow. There are also stores and gas stations near Carolina Forest to fuel up before hitting traffic.

Roads near Highway 90 are beginning to close. Lee’s Landing Road, S.C. 22, S.C. 31 and Reeve’s Ferry Road all have portions blocked.

As of about 10 a.m., U.S. 701 remains open from Conway all the way to Georgetown where it links back up with U.S. 17.

S.C 905 out of Conway is closed near the town in both directions. Routes from S.C 905 to U.S. 501 are mostly blocked.

Once through Conway, the traffic can speed up but sometimes delays.

The traffic picks up through Aynor, but as drivers approach Gallivants Ferry, U.S. 501 has one right lane closed due to flooding. The Little Pee Dee River bridge is also threatened by flooding. The Pee Dee Road, which runs along the county’s western boundary is closed for flooding.

Once outside of Horry County, however, getting much further remains a challenge. At this moment taking U.S. 501 to U.S. 38 through Bennettsville is still an option for heading into North Carolina. Once across the state line head through Rockingham and you can reach North Carolina cities like Charlotte and Greensboro.

Highway 9

Highway 9 out of North Myrtle Beach is closed both ways heading into Longs. After Longs, the road remains open with some detours needed all the way to the Marion County boarder. This can be used to get to Loris. Once in Marion, Highway 9 shuts down again.

Highway 701, which shoots off from from Highway 9, remains open toward Tabor City, North Carolina. Once across the state border, however, the North Carolina Department of Transportation shut down U.S. 95 through Lumberton, North Carolina.

U.S. 17

U.S. 17 may be the best bet to getting out of the county. This road remains open from Charleston all the way through South Carolina and North Carolina.

NCDOT closed the left lane of the U.S. 17 near Vanceboro, causing traffic delays. Other than this spot, the road is open to travelers at this time.

In addition, S.C. 31, which runs parallel to U.S. 17 in Horry County also remains open.