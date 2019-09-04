What’s going on around the Grand Strand as Hurricane Dorian approaches? Here’s the latest

Some residents of a Myrtle Beach campground decide to flee Hurricane Dorian’s path Residents of the Myrtle Beach KOA Resort campground decide whether to stay or leave ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The storm is set to have major impact on the Grand Strand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents of the Myrtle Beach KOA Resort campground decide whether to stay or leave ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The storm is set to have major impact on the Grand Strand.

The Grand Strand will likely start to feel the impacts of Hurricane Dorian’s outer bands later Wednesday night.

Horry and Georgetown counties are under Flash Flood Watch, and a NWS report predicts that flash flooding is likely, especially Thursday, with 8-10 inches of rain expected along coastal regions and up to 15 inches in isolated areas.

Minor to moderate flooding in the Waccamaw River will be possible as a result. Peak sustained winds are projected to reach about 76 mph along the coast and about 55 mph farther inland, according to Steve Pfaff, Warning Coordination Meteorlogist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina. He also said peak wind gusts will likely reach 91 mph near the shore and about 68 mph inland. The coast is also under a storm surge warning.

Here’s a quick rundown of what communities are experiencing Wednesday as the storm looms.

North Myrtle Beach

Most folks out doing storm prep in the North Myrtle Beach area Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian were optimistic as they braced for the storm. High tide rolled in around noon, but didn’t bring in anything out of the ordinary.

Myrtle Beach

Surfers took to the water around 65th Avenue North Tuesday and ventured back out on Wednesday and caught waves under gloomy skies. Ocean Boulevard was quiet midday Wednesday as people prepared for Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. Most hotels were closed, but few businesses had boarded up for the storm.

Bucksport

Boaters sought shelter and hunkered down at Bucksport Marina and helped one another as they prepared to ride out the storm. The marina is known as a safe place to be because the docks are floating and the islands provide some protection.

Conway area

A makeshift memorial sprang up where a 48-year-old man suffered a fatal fall during storm prep. He was helping a friend prepare for Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday by cutting large limbs off a tree in the front yard when he fell from a ladder.

Garden City Beach

Beachgoers in Garden City played in the ocean, walked the shore, surfed and watched the waves come in near the pier before the storm, and most seemed unworried about Hurricane Dorian’s approach.