‘God is good’: Evacuees grateful for help at Hurricane Dorian shelter in Conway

Conway resident Carol Huddle started tearing up as she sat in the common area of Conway High School hours ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrive.

While she was nervous about the storm, she was emotional over how welcoming the Red Cross staff was to her when she left her home to seek shelter from the storm.

They’ve fed her, helped her get around in her wheelchair, but most importantly, gave up their own safety to be here in a storm. She said she was unable to fully describe how good it felt to be safe compared to what she experienced last year during Hurricane Florence. “Last storm a tree hit my house and that made me a believer I shouldn’t spend another hurricane in a mobile home. That’s why I am here,” Huddle said. “Your life is an important thing. It’s a gift from God.”

The Conway storm shelter had just over 210 people staying in it as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Huddle said more people needed to come because the shelters will keep them safe.

The Conway shelter provided first-aid care, three meals a day and even has movies playing during waking hours.

Jim Jones, age 9, said the staff has been so kind to him, and he’s enjoyed watching the movies and eating the peanut butter a volunteer gave to him. Despite being stuck inside during a hurricane, he said God is going to see him through it.

“I’m so glad we came to the shelter,” Jones said. “God is good.”

Air Force veteran Peter McLoughlin stayed in the same shelter during Hurricane Florence. He said seeing the images out of the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian and the uncertainty of the storm’s path made him one of the first residents when the shelter opened.

He said he is trying to help the volunteers set up cots and welcome people. To him, if you do not have a place to stay, then seeking a Red Cross shelter should be a priority.

“When they tell you get out, they tell you for a reason,” McLoughlin said. “You need to get to a shelter. This isn’t anything to mess with.”

Huddle asked people to please donate to the Red Cross and to support the work that they do.

“If you need help, they’re going to help you,” she said. “Please support their work.”

Folks interested can donate to the Red Cross on its website.