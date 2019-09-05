Hurricane Dorian live updates: Conditions quickly deteriorating in Myrtle Beach area

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

5:30 a.m.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian regained strength and is again a major Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

Conditions in Horry and Georgetown counties began deteriorating overnight last night with heavy rainfall, gusting winds and the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, issuing multiple tornado warnings for the Myrtle Beach area.

Major impacts including coastal flooding from life-threatening storm surge, dangerous winds, flash flooding, power outages, some structural damage and severe beach erosion is expected, especially close to the coast, and areas of the Grand Strand could receive up to 15 inches of rain.

Flash flooding will become increasingly likley across the Eastern Carolinas today, according to the National Hurricane Center. There is a high risk of flash flooding over coastal sections of the Carolinas where life-threatening flash flooding is expected.

Georgetown County officials urged waterfront residents to evacuate immediately yesterday after hearing concerns about potentially life-threatening flooding in certain areas due to a combination of storm surge from the hurricane and high tide.

The eye of the storm is projected to be just off the coast around 2 p.m.