Hurricane Dorian: Here are the power outages reported after outer bands pound the area

Thousands are already without power before Hurricane Dorian, now a powerful Category 3 hurricane, has moved into the Horry County area on Thursday.

Dorian’s strong outer rain bands are currently pounding the Grand Strand, creating multiple tornado warnings and a tornado watch until 4 p.m.

Here are the reported power outages around 5 a.m. Thursday:

Santee Cooper: approximately 1,200 near Little River, 200 in the Atlantic Beach area, 2,200 around U.S. Highway 501 near S.C. Highway 544 and 120 along U.S. Highway 701 near Tabor City, N.C.

Horry Electric: no outages reported

Duke Energy: 1,000 near U.S. Highway 701 south near Georgetown