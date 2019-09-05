Weather News
Hurricane Dorian: Here are the power outages reported after outer bands pound the area
Thousands are already without power before Hurricane Dorian, now a powerful Category 3 hurricane, has moved into the Horry County area on Thursday.
Dorian’s strong outer rain bands are currently pounding the Grand Strand, creating multiple tornado warnings and a tornado watch until 4 p.m.
Here are the reported power outages around 5 a.m. Thursday:
- Santee Cooper: approximately 1,200 near Little River, 200 in the Atlantic Beach area, 2,200 around U.S. Highway 501 near S.C. Highway 544 and 120 along U.S. Highway 701 near Tabor City, N.C.
- Horry Electric: no outages reported
- Duke Energy: 1,000 near U.S. Highway 701 south near Georgetown
