Hurricane Dorian live updates: Flash flooding likely in Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand

Dorian keeps moving north with hurricane warnings in Florida, the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4.

7:30 a.m.

The overnight forecasts by National Weather Service appear to show Hurricane Dorian’s track moving slightly east, increasing the risk of major wind and rain impacts to the Grand Strand coast.

In addition to being under Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings, Horry and Georgetown counties are also now under Flash Flood Watch, and NWS’ latest report predicts that flash flooding is likely, especially Thursday, with 8-10 inches of rain expected along coastal regions and up to 15 inches in isolated areas.

Minor to moderate flooding in the Waccamaw River will be possible as a result.

Tropical storm force winds in the range of 55-80 mph are expected along the coast, though the likelihood of increasing wind speeds could develop to hurricane levels. Power outages, downed trees and some structural damage are also becoming more likely, according to NWS.

The track is also moving slower than previously expected, so while some tropical storm winds and heavy rainfall are likely to begin in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night, the most severe forecasts, including storm surge up to 8 feet and potential for isolated tornadoes, are likely to occur late Thursday.