Here’s a look around downtown Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian moves in
Dorian moves into Horry County coastal areas
The roads were clear and there was minimal damage visible Thursday morning around Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard area and beyond.
Some debris in the street, stray beach chairs in the road and a downed pizza shop sign appeared to be the worst of it before the storm was expected to inch closer after lunchtime.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department did respond to a downed tree about 9:30 a.m. as the heavy rain stopped and residents began venturing outside. The tree had cracked slightly at its base and was leaning onto the roof of a condo complex at Seaside South, near the intersection of 16th Avenue and N. Kings Highway.
The tree hadn’t caused any damage yet, and firemen relayed to residents that there wasn’t anything they could do about it.
William Magill, who lives in one of the condos in the building, said he wasn’t too worried about it but did wonder what direction the tree might blow once the wind increased later Thursday.
Magill said he’s lived there for about four years and didn’t evacuate for Hurricane Matthew or Florence, and never considered it this time, either.
The roads stayed clear for the most part Thursday morning around Myrtle Beach.
A few people ventured out to the beach during breaks in the rain. There was some minor flooding in low-lying areas where rainwater had pooled in streets and yards.
“Dorian’s track has started making a turn to the northeast this morning. The current forecast has Dorian passing 50-60 miles offshore,” Mark Malsick with the South Carolina State Climate Office said around 9 a.m. Thursday.
“Coastal sustained winds are forecast to be 30-60 mph with 75 mph gusts from Charleston to Horry county this afternoon,” he said.
The coast is expected to get up to 14 inches of rain.
“Hurricane Dorian exits SC coastal waters after sunset tonight; however, 40-50 mph northerly winds will impact the eastern half of the state until 7 a.m. Friday,” Malsick said.
High winds and surf caused some erosion along the beach Thursday morning, and the area will likely see more after high tide around 1:30 p.m. today.
