Weather News

Hurricane Dorian: Possible tornado touches down in Little River

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. By
Up Next
Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. By

A possible tornado touched down in Little River following several tornado warnings stemming from Hurricane Dorian, according to the National Weather Service.

Early morning reports show the tornado touched down in the Retreat and River Hills communities, with destruction including downed trees, wind damage to a home and a car that was pushed into a possible utility box.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, has issued multiple tornado warnings for the Myrtle Beach area. Around 6:50 a.m., tornado warnings were issued in North Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach until 7:15 a.m.

IMG_4676.jpg
A vehicle was pushed into a possible utility box in The Retreat community off S.C. Highway 57 in Horry County. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
  Comments  