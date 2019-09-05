Hurricane Dorian pounds North Myrtle Beach: Tornadoes, heavy winds damage area

Tornado damage reported in North Myrtle Beach 901 West Port Drive, in North Myrtle Beach, SC, where tornado damage was reported on Sept. 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 901 West Port Drive, in North Myrtle Beach, SC, where tornado damage was reported on Sept. 5, 2019.

The North Myrtle Beach area seems to be getting the worst of Hurricane Dorian so far Thursday morning with multiple reports of tornadoes and wind gusts causing extensive damage to several communities.

Several tornadoes touched down in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to Spokesman Pat Dowling. ”There’s been a spurt of them,” he said.

Dowling said there was reported tornado damage at apartments on West Port Drive and a mobile home park on Circle Drive.

There’s already been five to six inches of rain, but no reported injuries, Dowling said.

Tornado sighted over North Myrtle Beach

Trees were downed and siding was torn off buildings at the Carolina Keyes West Port condominium complex.

Jackie Wilkin, who lives a few buildings away from the damage, said her husband, Jim, heard the possible tornado Thursday about 7 a.m.

“It almost sounded like a train,” Jim Wilkin said.

Jackie Wilkin said the couple has lived in Carolina Keyes for 16 years.

“I’ve never witnessed this anywhere,” she said.