Here’s the latest on Horry County road conditions as Hurricane Dorian lashes Grand Strand

Conditions rapidly begun to deteriorate as Hurricane Dorian started to pound the Myrtle Beach area with wind and rain early Thursday morning.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 3 storm, made its way up the South Carolina coast bringing life-threatening conditions to Horry County and other coastal communities.

Here is an update on current road conditions, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website:

Cox Ferry Road at Destiny Lane in the Conway - Power lines are reportedly down in the roadway.

SC Highway 57 in the Retreat community - Power lines are also reportedly in the roadway.

SC 9 and SC highway 57 - Traffic light defect

SC 9 and Charter Drive - Traffic light defect

Big Block Road and Dick Pond Road - Traffic light defect

US Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road - Traffic light defect

Check back for updates on road and route closures and traffic conditions.