Weather News
Here’s the latest on Horry County road conditions as Hurricane Dorian lashes Grand Strand
National Weather Service Meteorologist says Hurricane Dorian will inundate SC coast with life-threatening flash flooding
Conditions rapidly begun to deteriorate as Hurricane Dorian started to pound the Myrtle Beach area with wind and rain early Thursday morning.
Hurricane Dorian, a Category 3 storm, made its way up the South Carolina coast bringing life-threatening conditions to Horry County and other coastal communities.
Here is an update on current road conditions, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website:
Cox Ferry Road at Destiny Lane in the Conway - Power lines are reportedly down in the roadway.
SC Highway 57 in the Retreat community - Power lines are also reportedly in the roadway.
SC 9 and SC highway 57 - Traffic light defect
SC 9 and Charter Drive - Traffic light defect
Big Block Road and Dick Pond Road - Traffic light defect
US Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road - Traffic light defect
Check back for updates on road and route closures and traffic conditions.
