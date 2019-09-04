Hurricane Dorian: What is storm surge and how will it impact the Myrtle Beach area

Dorian keeps moving north with hurricane warnings in Florida, the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4.

Forecasters are calling for life-threatening storm surge as Hurricane Dorian gears up to slam the South Carolina coast over the next few days.

The National Weather Services is calling for the Category 2 storm to graze the South Carolina coastline with a 80 to 90 percent chance of bringing tropical storm force winds and life-threatening storm surge to the area.

Large sections of coastal roads along Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island and Georgetown could be inundated with up to seven feet of above-ground flooding through early Saturday evening, according to the NWS. Coastal communities prone to flooding from king tides, including Cherry Grove and Garden City, could be the most impacted.

Basically, if you can see the ocean from your house, this applies to you.

If you live along the coast, tidal creeks and waterways farther inland, forecasters are urging residents to evacuate with the potential for storm surge to cause structural damage to buildings with several potentially washing away.

Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks and piers also is possible with water weighing about 1,700 pounds per cubic yard.

Structural damage will be compounded by floating debris, with some locations likely to become uninhabitable for an extended period, according to the NWS. Drinking water and sewer services could also become impacted by storm surge. According to NWS, surge waters will contain hazardous materials.

Here’s what storm surge is and why it’s so dangerous

Storm surge is an “abnormal rise in seawater level” above the predicted tides and happens when a storm’s winds push the water on shore, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Strong hurricane winds blow along the ocean surface and cause water to pile up as it approaches the shoreline, ultimately giving it the power to demolish buildings and erode beaches and roads, according to NOAA.

Storm surge can also cause salt water to contaminate fresh drinking water.

Additionally, storm intensity, speed, size, central pressure, shape and angle of approach to the coast will essentially determine how strong the surge will be.

Storm surge is responsible for most of the death and destruction during hurricanes and tropical storms and isn’t preventable, according to NOAA. Be aware of any warnings or evacuation orders.