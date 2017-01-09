Local
Sophia Johnson, owner of GSSS Hair Salon, located inside of X Gym in Myrtle Beach, performs hairdos of all kinds for local clientele.
Horry County police responded to 165 Weeks Dr. around 2 a.m. on Friday and found two people with gunshot wounds, according to a report.
Steve Spurrier and Danny Ford were announced Monday morning as members of the 2017 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Starbucks is poised to overtake McDonald's as the world's most valuable restaurant chain, and the coffee giant could ultimately have a staggering 50,000 locations.
